Rick Moranis Victim of Random Attack in New York

Rick Moranis was the victim of a random act of violence on Oct. 1, 2020. According to the New York Police Department, the attack happened around 7:30 a.m. EST near 70th Street on Central Park West.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured the moment when Moranis was randomly struck in the head. The 67-year-old actor immediately fell to the ground.

The “Honey I Shrunk the Kids” star first went to the hospital to treat the pain in his head, hip, and back. After, he walked to the local precinct to report the crime. The NYPD Crime Stoppers Twitter page posted the video of the suspected in the crime.

In the video, a black man is seen wearing an “I Love NY” sweatshirt and black face mask. Moranis’s neighbors were extremely shocked to hear about the unprovoked attack.

One of his neighbors, Jonathan Kurtin, stated that his family moved to the area, “to be safe.” Kurtin further stated that he plans on watching, “over (his) shoulder a lot more often.”

Another neighbor stated how she is concerned about everyone’s safety. “… the fact that everybody’s troubled and they’re so troubled there’s more crime.” The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things for people.

These changes have caused a lot more stress and depression for people. Add this to a lot of people losing their jobs due to coronavirus — and now the crime rate has risen.

The Canadian actor is known for his role in “The GhostBusters,” had taken time off to raise his children. In recent days he has been seen in a Mint Mobile commercial with actor Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds being the jokester that he is tweeted that “Should have known not to subject Rick to the year 2020. Glad to hear he’s okay.”

Moranis has stated that he was “grateful for everyone’s thoughts and well wishes.” The actor merely went out for a walk around New York when he was attacked.

A lot of people feel that the image the New York police have been able to capture should be effective in the man’s arrest. If anyone has any information about this crime please contact the New York Police Department.

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, there has been a reward offered for any information leading to the arrest of his attackers.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of Alan Light’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

