Cam Newton Patriots QB Tests Positive for COVID-19

The New England Patriot’s quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for the coronavirus. Newton has been taken out of the roster for the team’s Week 4 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A spokesperson for the Patriots stated, “Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine.” The spokesperson further stated that numerous other players, staff, and coaches have had testing done due to their proximity to the player. “All were negative for COVID-19.”

This announcement was made on Oct.3, 2020. In a response to this news, the NFL made a statement — later on, Saturday — both teams had positive COVID-19 results. Due to these results, Sunday’s game will be rescheduled to Monday or Tuesday.

However, a source has told ESPN that “Tuesday is more likely.”

Another source told ESPN one of the members of the Kansas City Chiefs who have tested is squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Ta’amu played the role of Newton for the Chiefs practice games.

The New England Patriots are due to have a virtual team meeting at 7 p.m. EST later Saturday, Oct. 3. This information has been given to ESPN’s Dianna Russini by sources within the team.

This leaves Patriot fans wondering who is going to be the new starting quarterback. Patriots Veteran, Brian Hoyer, has served as their number two quarterback for the first three weeks of this season already.

Up to this point the Patriots have not been affected by COVID-19. Newton is the first player to have to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

ESPN: Sources: New England Patriots QB Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19; Mike Reiss

The New York Times: Patriots-Chiefs Game Postponed After Positive Coronavirus Tests on Both Teams; Elena Bergeron and Ken Belson

Inline Image by Arnie Papp Courtesy of Wikimedia Commons – Creative Commons License

Featured Image Courtesy of Francisco Schmidt’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

