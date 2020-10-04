Taylor Swift ‘Folkore’ Tops 47 Weeks on Billboard Exceeds Whitney Houston

Taylor Swift’s album “Folklore” tops the Billboard 200 Chart for 47 non-consecutive weeks making her the first woman to hold a spot at this position.

This achievement surpasses Whitney Houston who held the title for 46 weeks in 1987 for four No. 1 albums. Those albums included “Whitney Houston,” her self titled album, followed up with “Whitney,” “The Bodyguard” soundtrack, and “I look to You.”

Breaking Records

Swift is no stranger to breaking records. She came on the scene at the young age of 16 as a country artist. Her self titled album in 2006 earned her a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Two years later, “Fearless” was released and her career reached new heights. She won four of eight Grammy nominations. At 21 years old she was the youngest artist, at that time, to be awarded the coveted Album of the Year award.

Continuing her trajectory of unprecedented achievements, Swift’s 2014 album “1989” afforded her another Grammy for Album of the Year. She won that category twice, a feat that had never been accomplished by a female artist.

That album also solidified her as a pop artist who crooned about love, giving her side of failed relationships, and encouraging listeners to confidently “Shake it Off” and look past non-supportive people.

More Firsts and Good Will

Swift added another first under her belt in 2019 for her third consecutive time winning the AMA Award for Album of the Year and snagging the prestigious Artist of the Decade award.

She exceeded Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards when she took home six awards stretching her all-time total to 29 awards won.

Forbes Magazine, in 2012, ranked Swift as the highest-paid celebrity under 30 years old earning $57 million. Her philanthropic heart compelled her to share her fortune with others. She founded the Taylor Swift Education Center in Nashville equipped with classrooms, labs, and exhibits.

Swift has donated significant sums of money to other charitable organizations and won many other awards for her contributions to music.

In a quote by Swift that sums up her life and also serves as a predictor of what to expect in the coming years from the award-winning artist, she declares:

I’m intimidated by the fear of being average.

