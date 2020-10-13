Trump Attacks Blue States in Hopes of More Supporters

President Donald Trump has opened his mouth and inserted his foot once again. In recent national polls survey’s Trump is trailing behind poorly. Due to this, Trump has done what he does best — tweeted his thoughts about the situation.

News about him trailing behind must have struck a nerve for Trump during the Supreme Cort confirmation hearing for Amy Coney Barrett held on Oct. 12, 2020. It was during this time that the President tweeted that parts of America were “going to hell: Vote Trump!”

Trump has often ridiculed Democratic-run states with an array of snide remarks. The only thing he did differently on Monday was called out three U.S. states; California, New York, and Illinois. These three states hold roughly 20 percent of the Nation’s population.

All three states and their major cities are Democratic-led. One of Trump’s infamous tweets was made on Sept. 16, a couple of weeks before he announced he had contracted COVID-19. In this tweet, he hinted that “If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at.”

Comments like that make people question the President’s sanity. It was almost as if he was saying states that are Democratic-led are more susceptible to contracting the virus. Of course, this is not the case, however, Trump’s thoughts have disturbed many people.

Many Americans feel that since he was elected in 2016, Trump has sought to divide America with his political ideology. Since the death of George Floyd, he has shifted his reelection campaign to preserving ”law and order.”

Some feel that Trump has made unsettling claims to draw America’s attention to rising crime rates. Others feel it is the President’s fault for the rising crime rates due to his compromising comments made on Twitter.

On the 24th of June, he made the comment, “You hear about certain places like Chicago and you hear about what’s going on in Detroit and other — other cities, all Democrat run.” He continued on saying that they were the “worst” due to them being run by Democrats.

In August, Republican activist Brandon Starka tweeted that American’s should vacate “Democratic cities.” Saying they should be left to “rot.” Trump apparently appreciated the tweet since he retweeted the remark.

The President’s charge against the Democrats has been continued since his 2016 Presidental campaign, the only difference is his focus is no longer based on Obama’s administration.

In an interview with Bill O’Reilly, the President was asked what he planned on doing for cities like Chicago who have a great distrust in police enforcement and the crimes in their neighborhood. To which he claimed he would “be a cheerleader” for law enforcement.

The President has made his views known for many years. Claiming that violence in major cities could be fixed “easily” if not for liberal politicians and their “political correctness.” He has been clear in his views that inner-city violence would be corrected if Democrats were replaced by Republicans.

Normal people know that these issues will not be corrected if the country continues to be divided as it has been. Without trust in the government and local authorities, America will continue to have issues being united.

Opinion News by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

Yahoo!: Trump’s new pitch to voters: Blue states are ‘going to hell’; David Knowles

Fox: Trump says ‘California is going to hell’; Aja Seldon

Times of India: US heading for post-election strife; Chidanand Rajghatta

Featured Image Courtesy of Mike Mozart’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Sheena Robertson – Used with Permission

