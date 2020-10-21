Week 6 of the NFL Season Started Without Incident [Recap]

Week 6 of the NFL season started without incident Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Leading up to Sunday’s games, many reports of positive coronavirus tests ran rampant about the league.

In week 6, the Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, and Seattle Seahawks were all on bye weeks.

NFL: Bears 23-16 Over Panthers

Bears defense rise to the occasion with a sack and intersection of Panther quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in the first quarter. Bridgewater was under siege most of the game, sacked four times, and pressured more than those four sacks.

DeAndre Houston-Carson’s interception of Bridgewater in the final minutes of the game saves the day. The Bears are now 5-1; 1st in the NFC North, and the Panthers are now 3-3; 3rd in the NFC South.

NFL: Buccaneers 38-10 Over Packers

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers handed Aaron Rogers and the Packers an embarrassing beat down.

Brady had three touchdown passes, including one to Rob Gronkowski. Gronk delivered his signature spike during his first touchdown since 2018.

Aaron Rogers had not thrown an interception in the past 5 weeks, but the Bucs would intercept him twice in the first half of the game. The Buccaneers are now 4-2; 1st in the NFC South, and the Packers are now 4-1; 2nd in the NFC North.

NFL: Raven 30-28 Over Eagles

The Ravens and their NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson held off an Eagles’ charge towards the end of the game. Jackson racked up 186 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Despite calls for Carson Wentz to be replaced by Jalen Hurts, Wentz had two touchdown passes. The Ravens are now 5-1; 2nd in the AFC North, and the Eagles are 1-4-1; 2nd in the NFC East.

NFL: Steelers 38-7 Over Browns

The Steelers put an old school boot stomping on the browns in a pivotal AFC North matchup. The brown’s offensive line was under duress while Baker Mayfield was sacked four times. Steelers running back James Conner rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Still one of the remaining NFL undefeated teams, the Steelers are now 5-0; 1st in the AFC North, and the Browns are 4-2; 3rd in the AFC North.

NFL: Titans 42-36 Over Texans

After blowing a three-quarter lead, the Titans had to bring the heat late in the fourth quarter with a Tannahill touchdown pass to A.J. Brown to take the game into overtime. During the overtime session, the Titans called a trick play to Derrick Henry. He received the direct snap and powered his way into the endzone to keep Tennessee’s undefeated ranking alive.

Still one of the remaining NFL undefeated teams, the Titans are now 5-0; 1st in the AFC South, and the Texans are 1-5; 3rd in the AFC South.

NFL: Broncos 18-12 Over Patriots

The Patriots played like this was their first game. Reshuffling the offensive line because of positive COVIC-19 test results did not make things any better.

The Broncos appeared to want to give the game away with Drew Lock’s two interceptions. This put the Patriots in a position to win the game, possibly.

New England did not have what it takes to put this game in the win column. Cam Newton seems to be very rusty with his accuracy.

The Broncos are now 2-3; 3rd in the AFC West, and the Patriots are 2-3; 3rd in the AFC East.

NFL: 49ers 24-16 Over Rams

Jared Goff seems to be experiencing a middle-age crisis at the age of 26. His erratic play would lead one to believe that he was being rushed by 49ers greats, Justin Smith, Justin Tuck, or Jared Allen.

In an important divisional matchup, Jimmy Garoppolo threw three touchdown passes to seal the victory. The 49ers are now 3-3; 4th in the NFL West, and the Rams are 4-2; 2nd in the NFC West.

NFL: Chiefs 26-17 Over Bills

It looked as if neither team could get anything going. Josh Allen moved the ball down the field to the Chief’s 30-yard line. They could not convert a 3rd and 7, leaving them to kick a field goal.

Mahon, late in the first quarter, threw an eleven-yard strike to his tight end Kelce for a touchdown. Darrel Williams also contributed with a 13-yard run for a touchdown with 1:18 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Chiefs are now 5-1; 1st in the AFC West, and the Bills are 4-2;1st in the AFC East.

NFL: Nfl: Cardinals 38-10 Over Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys appeared to be missing their quarterback Dak Prescott during this game. Not that the Cardinals were any better in that first quarter. Arizona’s first three possession ended with a punt while the Cowboys’ first four possessions were two punts and two fumbles by star running back Ezekiel Elliot. After their first touchdown in the 2nd quarter with 4:38 left on the clock, the Cardinals never looked back.

The Cardinals are now 4-2; 2nd in the NFC West, and the Cowboys are 2-4; 1st in the NFC East.

