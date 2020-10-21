Oak Park Experiences 4 Armed Robberies Under an Hour

The village of Oak Park, a Chicago suburb, experienced four armed robberies in under an hour on Oct. 19, 2020. “In each instance, the offender was seen fleeing the scene after committing the individual robberies in a silver sports utility vehicle (SUV),” according to Wednesday Journal. In three of the four altercations, the victims were Oak Park residents.

At 5:45 p.m. CDT, an Oak Park resident, was approached by a man wearing dark pants and a dark hoodie. The assailant brandished a weapon and demanded the resident’s belongings; two cell phones and a wallet — approximate value reported as $650. After taking the items, the culprit fled in SUV described above. The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on South Boulevard.

The second robbery in Oak Park took place 23 minutes later — 6:08 p.m. A man dressed in a gray hoodie and jeans carrying a gun took the victim’s wallet. The value of the loss was not provided. According to police reports, a “small silver-colored SUV with tinted windows” drove off, moving west on Lake Street.

At 6:13 p.m., a third person was accosted. A man in dark pants and a gray hoodie intercepted his victim in the 100 block of North Harvey Avenue. Gun in hand, he demanded the Oak Park resident’s belongings — a cell phone and wallet valued at $1,100. As reported in the previous two robberies, the criminal departed in a silver SUV, but this victim offered more information. They state the SUV was a newer model, perhaps a Toyota or Lexus. The vehicle was last seen moving north on Harvey Avenue.

The fourth robbery of the spree took place at 6:42 p.m. in the 600 block of Scoville Avenue. In this case, the victim is an Acworth, Georiga resident. The assailant brandished his gun and grabbed the victim’s purse. The contents are valued at about $350. He took off in a gray-colored SUV traveling north on Scoville Avenue.

While the Oak Park police have not confirmed whether they believe all of these robberies, all victims report the offender is a Black man. However, their other observations vary slightly – his height varies; 5-feet-10-inches, another says he one, two, or three inches shorter. His build was thin. He had a medium build. He might be 20. The fourth victim did not offer a description beyond the assailant’s gender as male.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

Wednesday Journal: Oak Park has four armed robberies in 45 minutes; Stacey Sheridan

Featured Image Courtesy of C. Holmes’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of debaird’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

