Internet Issues Throughout United States and the World Wonder Why?

All around the United States and the World today people reported having internet issues. Reports of internet issues started pouring in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2020. From coast to coast and border to border.

Reports of these issues included slow internet speed, not being able to access the internet at all, or their internet was being glitchy. This issue was not detained to one set internet provider either.

Comcast, At&T, and Spectrum are just a few providers whose patrons complained about these types of issues. One reporter for Guardian Liberty Voice stated they had been unable to “Get online since about 9 O’ Clock this morning.”

The South Santonio Independent School District is one place that reported having technical difficulties. According to the school’s Facebook page, they were unable to access their systems for a couple of hours this morning.

The situation has since been eradicated for the school, however, this is not the case for everyone experiencing issues. According to Downdetector, these issues started around 2:44 in the morning.

Since then many apps and internet providers have been added to their list. They have reported issues reported by Youtube, Tinder, and Call of Duty.

It is unclear at this time why these issues started. However, it is to be expected that the situation is under some sort of investigation. Most customers are wondering why this seems to be a Nationwide issue.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of Sari Montag’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

