Donald Trump Campaign Advisor Corey Lewandowski Has Coronavirus

About a week after President Trump lost the 2020 election to President-Elect Joe Biden, Trump’s campaign advisor Corey Lewandoski tested positive for the coronavirus, according to CNBC, on Nov. 12, 2020.

Lewandoski joins the list of people close to the president who tested positive this week after attending campaign events. He was seen at the White House party the night of the election with a mask on.

The president himself and numerous of his affiliates have tested positive for the coronavirus, including Chief of staff Mark Meadows, advisor David Bossie, White House political affairs director Brian Jack, and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Lewandoski is reported to be isolating at home and is not exhibiting symptoms.

Born on Sept. 18, 1973, Lewandoski is a Republican political operative, commentator, lobbyist, and author. He also served as Trump’s campaign manager in 2016 and has been working with the president to help him win votes around the United States.

Most of the White House staff have ignored and failed to follow federal coronavirus guidelines. Some of them do not wear face masks or practice social distancing. The guests stood shoulder-to-shoulder inside the east room the night of the election. They were expecting 400 attendees, but the list was cut to 250.

Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and engineering reported that there had been more than 10.4 million coronavirus cases in the United States and more than 242,000 deaths in the country.

Written By Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNBC: Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus; Dan Mangan and Kevin Breuninger

KMBC News: President Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski tests positive for coronavirus

CNN: Lewandowski just the latest Trump adviser to contract coronavirus; Jim Acosta, Kaitlan Collins, and Maegan Vazquez

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Diego Cambiaso’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Thru_the_Glass’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

