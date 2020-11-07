Joe Biden Secures the Presidency After Days of Delays

America welcomes the 46th President-Elect, Joe Biden, and Vice-President-Elect, Kamala Harris, after five days of awaiting the final ballot count. On Nov. 7, 2020, the announcement was made that Biden would be the next President of the United States.

President-elect @JoeBiden posted his first Tweet to acknowledge “we the people:”

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.

The president-elect secured 273 Electoral Votes, whereas the president had 213. Biden also topped Trump with 50.5 percent of the popular vote.

Both former-Vice President Biden and Harris have experience working “across the aisle” in the Senate. After four years of gridlock in the Senate, Vice-President Elect Harris is now the Senate’s President.

They each bring firsts to the presidency:

Biden will be the oldest newly elected president when he takes office at 78 years old.

For the former VP, the third time is a charm. This was his third run for the office of the presidency.

Harris is the first woman elected to Executive office, the first Jamaican-South Asian, and she brings America it’s first male “second person.”

American Democrats feel a sense of relief now Donald Trump’s tyranny will end on January 21, 2021.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will address America at 8:00 p.m. CT from Willmington, Delaware.

