Wave Church Honors Veterans With Special Guest Lt. Jason Redman

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Lt. Jason Redman, Retired Navy Seal, joins Wave Church as it seeks to honor those who have served this country in all branches of the military. Wave Church in Virginia Beach, under the leadership of Pastors Steve and Sharon Kelly, leads Hampton Roads in honoring those who fight for our freedom on regular basis, not just on holidays. This church reaches out to its vast military community by offering to counsel military families, sends resources to deployed military personnel, provides military cell groups, holds two services each year dedicated to honoring the military along with a host of hospitality events and so much more.

Veterans Day is often confused with Memorial Day. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. The military men and women who serve and protect the U.S. come from all walks of life; they are parents, children, grandparents, friends, neighbors, and coworkers, and are an important part of their communities. Wave Church delights in every opportunity to celebrate these heroes.

This church, along with it has a history of honoring the military. In the past, they have partnered with the Missing in America Project to give an honorable burial to several veterans whose remains were unclaimed and partnered with CBN to gift a veteran’s wife with medical equipment the family was unable to afford. In 2011 Wave Church was quick to respond after the Extortion 17 tragedy by giving $120,000 to the Navy Seal Foundation. In 2000, after the attack on the USS Cole, Wave Church was among the first to provide care and support to those involved. Whether Veterans Day and Memorial Day services or care packages sent around the world, Wave Church has always found a way to show the military appreciation, love, and care.

This year, Lt. Jason Redman, Retired Navy SEAL, combat wounded warrior, New York Times bestselling author, veteran advocate, business leader, and acclaimed leadership and resilience speaker. Jason Redman has defied the odds. From a leadership failure, back to redemption and respect, to being shot eight times in a fierce firefight in Iraq, Jason is the epitome of the “Overcome Mindset” he teaches.

Today, Redman motivates and inspires audiences across the country with his remarkable journey of leadership, redemption, and building a relentless Overcome Mindset. He has merged all those lessons into relatable content teaching others how to become their own “Pointman for Life,” “Get Off the X,” and “Overcome All.” Redman’s military decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with Valor, Purple Heart, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal, Joint Service Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal (five awards), Combat Action Ribbon (two awards) US Army Ranger Tab, and numerous service awards.

Wave Church is known for its support of military personnel, not just in Hampton Roads but across this great country. Steve and Sharon constantly reiterate how important the Armed Forces are to America’s safety and survival. These men and women sacrifice their lives every day in order for these United States of America to enjoy the freedom that is far too often taken for granted.

This Sunday, why not join Wave Church for this special event to honor America’s Service members. The services will begin promptly at 9 and 11 a.m. (ET) at the main campus located at 1000 Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Va. What an honor for Wave Church to host such a gracious speaker with an amazing story of victory, passion, faith, and freedom. Under the vision of Pastors Steve and Sharon Kelly, Wave Church has always sought to value and honor our military and the sacrifices they and their families make every day.

In accordance with CDC and state guidelines, there will be health and safety regulations in place to ensure a safe and sanitized environment complete with the required distancing mandate. Additionally, between services, every surface area and all common use areas will be cleaned and sanitized accordingly. For those who are at-risk or do not yet feel comfortable joining in-person, services will continue to stream online.

For more information about Wave Church, this special service or to schedule an interview, please contact Timna Jones by phone at (757) 481-5005 or via email at [email protected]

Opinion by: Cherese Jackson (Virginia Beach)

Top Image Courtesy of Jason Redman – Used with permission

Inline Image Courtesy of Wave Church – Used with permission

Featured Image Courtesy of Elizabeth Fraser/U.S. Army – Creative Commons License

