Election Day No. 4 Biden-Trump Presidential Race Down to Four States

America is still awaiting news about who will be the United States President for the next four years. On Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, the fourth day of ballot tabulation announcements without resolution increases the country’s anxiety.

As of 1:30 p.m., Joe Biden leads in the four states that are still counting ballots — Pennsylvania (+13,558), Georgia (+1,553), Nevada(+20,137), and Arizona (+43,779). But each race is too close to call. The popular vote:

Joe Biden – 73,959,453 Donald Trump – 69,856,622

Based on Georgia State Election law, a winner will not be declared until there is a clear leader with 50 percent of the vote. Even with the continued tabulations, both presidential candidates hold 49.4 percent — the ballots will be recounted.

President Trump, who claims he is the winner, has filed numerous lawsuits against the election process. He claims the country’s system is flawed and must be changed. Nothing coming from the Trump-team has a positive tone; instead, they continue to tear away at the Democratic Election process.

Election Day Nov. 4th and 5th: America Waits for Results; Biden Moves Forward

Having to wait for every vote to be counted did not stop Biden from moving forward.

While he did not claim victory, he tweeted:

Keep the faith, folks. I ask people to stay calm. The process is working. The count is being completed. Democracy is sometimes messy.

The Biden-Harris transition website launched publically. He attended briefings on the COVID-19 crisis and the state of the union.

Most importantly, he stayed calm, reminding America of the differences between himself and the incumbent president without having to say a word.

Reports suggest Biden is moving ahead as though he is already the winner.

On the 4th, the Electoral Votes settled at Biden 253 — Trump 213, and it sat there while the ballot tabulation reports slowed significantly.

Election Day Nov. 3rd: Election of a Lifetime Brings Improved Voting Methods

Typically, the votes are tabulated, Electoral Votes are awarded, and the races are called on Election day, but that did not happen. 2020 brought big changes to the United States electoral system — primarily the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, instead of having millions of people standing in lines waiting to cast their ballot with the risk of becoming infected, the country needed a safer way — vote by mail or vote early.

Apparently, voters agreed. Estimates indicate over 100 million mail-in ballots were submitted. Unfortunately, this slowed down the regular process making several days exciting and exhausting at the same time.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

