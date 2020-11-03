Joe Biden Needs 1 of 3 Key States to Win Presidency Says GOP Pollster

Frank Luntz — GOP pollster and political strategist — believes three key bellwether states will determine the 2020 Presidential Election outcome. On November 3, he told CNBC he is watching the results in North Carolina, Florida, and Ohio. He explains:

If [Joe] Biden wins even one of those three, it’s Biden’s presidency.

However, Donald Trump needs to win all three states to have even a chance of another four years in the White House.

Depending on the polls, Biden holds a slender advantage over Trump in North Carolina and Florida. He leads by 3 points in Florida. Biden also holds an advantage in the other battleground states: Arizona +6, Nevada +4.2, Pennsylvania +6, and Wisconsin +11.

If Trump manages to win in North Carolina, Florida, and Ohio then Luntz predicts the presidency may boil down to the results in Pennsylvania. Tallying the votes in that state could take an additional 48-72 hours.

President Trump warned he would not patiently await the results in Pennsylvania or other states that will be tallying votes after November 3. He threatened to have his lawyers converge on battleground states to invalidate the ballots arriving after the 3rd.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Source:

CNBC: GOP pollster says the Trump-Biden race comes down to 3 states and Biden only needs to win 1; by Kevin Stankiewicz

Featured and Top Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

