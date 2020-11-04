2020 General Election Congressional Winners

There are a total of 470 Congressional seats were up for election on Nov. 3, 2020 — 35 in the Senate and all 435 House of Representative seats. The number of seats needed to obtain a majority in the House is 218, and in the Senate, 51 seats are needed. The Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are up for reelection.

The 117th Congress will be sworn on Jan. 3, 2021, when the Speaker of the House and the Senate Majority leader will be elected.

The U.S. Congress House of Representatives Results

The House of Representatives entered into the election with 232 Democrats and 197 Republicans. After the 2020 votes were counted, Democrats lost five seats but retain the majority with 227 seats — Republicans have 197, as of 4:30 a.m. EST on November 4.

California House District 12 race between the current Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (Democrat) and Republican Shadid Buttar ended with Pelosi winning.

The U.S. Congress Senate Results

There are two Congressional Senate seats as prescribed by the U.S. Constitution Article 1 Section 3:

The Senate of the United States shall be composed of two Senators, for six years, and each Senator shall have one vote [in Congress].

Key Races are in 11 states: Alabama, Texas, Georgia, Montana, South Carolina, Iowa, North Carolina, Maine, Michigan, and Colorado. Additionally, there are two seats up for grabs in Georgia and Arizona Special Elections.

Kentucky Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won his 7th term, as declared by the Associated Press at 7:56 p.m. EST with only 59 percent of the expected vote counted. At the time, he held a 13 percent lead over his opponent Democrat Amy McGrath.

Entering this 6-year-term, McConnell is 78 years old. Until Congress reconvenes on Jan. 3, 2021, the Senate Majority Leader’s identity will remain unknown.

Fifty-one Senate seats are needed to hold the majority. As of 4:30 a.m. EST on Sept. 4, 2020, the Senate is split 47 to 46, with a Republican edge. Once the too-close-to-call seats are settled and Georgia’s Special Election runoff takes place the true majority will be known.

Updates will be provided as they come available.

Written by Cathy Milne -Ware

Featured Image Courtesy of Richard Berg’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Top Image Courtesy of NATO North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

