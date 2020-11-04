Boris Johnson Imposes Second Coronavirus-Related Lockdown in England

According to John Hopkins University data, the U.K. has about one million confirmed coronavirus cases and about 46,807 deaths. The number of people that have been infected and the high death toll caused U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to put England on a one-month lockdown between Nov. 5 and Dec. 2, 2020.

Based on multiple reports, senior figures in Johnson’s government believe that the lockdown will be extended sometime in 2021. Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove admitted that the four-week lockdown could be extended if the virus is not controlled. The new restrictions order people to stay home unless for essential purposes, including medical reasons, educational, and grocery shopping.

Bars, pubs, and restaurants will only be open for takeout and delivery. Unless employees can work from home, construction, manufacturing, and other industries will need to shut down. Nonessential shops would be closed, and social gatherings would be limited to outdoor meetings between individuals from only two households. Other Ministers in the U.K. government stated:

The rate of transmission is not going to go down enough to justify it. Just look at the graphs. It’s going to be a jobs disaster.

The government is working on a plan to ease some of the rules during the Christmas period. Johnson said members of the Parliament (MPs) would have a chance to vote on further restrictions when the lockdown ends on Dec. 2. England Prime Minister Johnson defends his government’s decision to impose a second lockdown.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

Business Insider: Boris Johnson’s ministers expect England’s coronavirus lockdown to be extended into next year; by Adam Payne

CNBC: ‘I make no apology’: Boris Johnson defends decision to impose a second lockdown in England; by yan Browne

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of UK Parliament’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of UK Parliament’s Flicker Page – Creative Commons License

