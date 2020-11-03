Facebook Will Flag Candidate Posts Prematurely Declaring Victory [Video]

The 2020 Presidential election is one of the most divisive in recent history. Donald Trump repeatedly told rally audiences he was planning on declaring victory on November 3, even though all of the ballots will not be tallied by the end of the night. Fortunately, Facebook designed a game plan to confront such misinformation; if any candidate prematurely declares victory, their post will be flagged:

Votes are being counted. The winner of the 2020 Presidential Election has not been projected.

Facebook created a voting information center to provide users with reliable information; beneath the above-noted flag is the link, “See Election Updates.” The social media giant will also “label any content that seeks to delegitimize the outcome of the election,” according to CNBC.

The link will take users to official results from Reuters and the National Election Pool (NEP) on their Voting Information Center page. The page will update data throughout the election season. Typing the page name into the Facebook search bar, users will find links for the page and several related articles, videos, and similar pages.

Twitter and What’s App join Facebook and Instagram’s dedication to providing factual 2020 Presidental Election information.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

