Zeta Takes a Life During the Tropical Storms Attack on Georgia [Video]

Tropical Storm Zeta kills a man Thurs.Oct. 29, 2020, in Cherokee County, Georgia. The police identified the deceased as Franklin Whyte, 22. Neighbors stated that they heard a giant gust of wind around 4:30 a.m. EST knocked the tree into the home, killing Whyte instantly.

Eye-Witness Testimony

Whyte’s neighbor Michelle Montgomery said:

It shook me up. It woke me about 4:30. I heard the tree hit the Trailer. I’m just, wow … God bless him and his family.

The police stated that Whyte was sleeping in his bedroom when the tree crashed into his mobile home off Bells Ferry Road. Three other adults and one child managed to escape the trailer home without injury.

Powerful winds and heavy rain brought trees down all over north Georgia, and one million people were without power Thursday morning. Zeta has moved through Alabama, and as of 10 a.m. Thursday morning, the storm was located about 100 miles of Asheville, North Carolina. Zeta is the strongest hurricane landfall in the United States, his late in the season in over 100 years. Dangerous winds tore through New Orleans Wednesday night, ripping down power lines. The police ask residents to stay inside due to the down power lines, trees, and tree branches. The National Weather Service Mobile went to Twitter, asking people to upload any images of damages done by Hurricane Zeta.

The Biloxi Mississippi Police Chief John Miller reported that at least one person died due to the storm. Miller tells ABC News affiliate WLOZ:

I know that we have at least one death related to the storm right now, I do not have any details to give you on that other than we know that one person has perished because of the storm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

WSB-TV Atlanta: Man killed after tree falls on mobile home during Tropical Storm Zeta

Yahoo! News: 2 dead as Zeta batters South, now a tropical storm, MAX GOLEMBO, EMILY SHAPIRO, MELISSA GRIFFIN, and IVAN PEREIRA

Alabama.com: Tropical Storm Zeta speeds away from Alabama but leaves a big mess behind, Leigh Morgan

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of NASA Johnson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

