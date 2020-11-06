NFL Week Eight [Recap] [Part Two]

NFL: Dolphins 28 — Rams 17

The Rams drew first blood with a four-yard touchdown run from Robert Woods. Surprising to some, the Dolphins scored four unanswered touchdowns in the first half before Kai Forbath’s 23-yard field goal with 0:11 on the clock ended the half. The only score in the second half was a Robert Woods 11-yard pass from Jared Goff with 9:58 left on the game clock. The Rams would not score again.

NFL: Steelers 28 — Ravens 24

The Steelers are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, and they are taking on the NFL’s 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Steeler defensive back Robert Spillane picked Lamar Jackson off in the first quarter and ran it to the house for a pick-six. Lamar Jackson and the ravens respond with a Miles Boykin six-yard pass for a touchdown to tie the score.

In the second quarter, with 7:24 on the clock, Gus Edwards runs a one-yard touchdown for the go-ahead score. With 3:44 on the clock, the Ravens forge a 15-play 59-yard drive down the field to score a Justin Tucker 51-yard field goal to end the first half with Ravens on top 17 to 7.

The third quarter highlights are two touchdowns by the Steelers, giving them the lead 12 to 17. In the fourth, Raven’s Marquise Brown caught a three-yard pass from Lamar Jackson, taking the lead by three points. Big Ben marched the Steelers down the field with an eight-play, eighty-yard drive to clinch the victory with a Chase Claypool eight-yard touchdown pass.

NFL: Broncos 31 — Chargers 30

Going into the fourth quarter, the Chargers had put on the boards three touchdowns and a field goal to the Broncos one field goal and one touchdown leaving the Chargers up by 14-points going into the fourth.

The Broncos and their quarterback Drew Lock put it into high gear racking up three touchdown passes. One being the game-winning pass to KJ Hamler from one yard out with no time left on the game clock.

NFL: Saints 26 — Bears 23

This was a very sloppy game on both sides. Drew Brees is Dinkin and Dunkin the ball down the field while Nick Foles is standing in the pocket like a deer in headlights. Both teams scored a field goal in the first quarter. The Bears scored a touchdown and a field goal in the second, putting them on top 13 to 3. With 1:36 on the clock, Brees drives the team down the field and scores on a Jared Cook 16-yard touchdown pass with 0:03 to end the half with the Bears on top 13 to 10.

In the second half, the Saints put up 13 unanswered points putting the Saints on top by 10. The Bears orchestrate an 11-play, 75-yard drive ending with a Darnell Mooney three-yard pass from Nick Foles, bringing the deficit to 3-points. Bears kicker Cairo Santos kicks a 51-yard field goal with 0:13 on the game clock sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Saints moves the ball down the field 52-yards in 7-plays to kick a game-winning field goal.

NFL: Seahawks 37 — 49ers 27

The Seahawks dominated the 49ers in a game led by Russell Wilson and D.K. Metcalf. With the game being scoreless with 4:06 left in the quarter, Russell Wilson hits D.K. Metcalf with a 46-yard pass for a touchdown with no time left on the clock. 49ers’ JaMycal Hasty one-yard touchdown run was the only score they made in the first half. On the other hand, the Seahawks scored 21 unanswered points going into the fourth quarter on top 27 to 7.

In the fourth quarter, the 49ers scored three touchdowns, but it was not enough for the high flying Seahawks, who scored a touchdown and a field goal to come out on top.

NFL: Eagles 23 — Cowboys 9

The Eagles manhandled the Cowboys with three touchdowns and a safety to the Cowboys three field goals.

NFL Monday Night Football: Bucs 25 — Giants 23

In the first half, the Giants were riding high as they scored two touchdowns to the Bucs two field goals. Tom Brady and the Bucs dominated the third quarter with Ryan Succop 43-yard field goal and a Rob Gronkowski three-yard pass from Tom Brady for a touchdown to go up 15 to 14 with six minutes left in the quarter.

With 0:15 left in the quarter, Graham Gano kicked a 33-yard field goal to end the quarter with the Giants on top by two points. The Bucs scored another touchdown and a field goal with only 3:41 left in the game. Daniel Jones orchestrated a 13-play, 70-yard drive culminating with a Golden Tate 19-yard touchdown pass with only 0:28 left on the game clock.

The Cardinals, Washington, Jaguars, and Texans all had a bye week in week eight.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

