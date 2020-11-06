NFL Week Eight [Recap] [Part One]

Week Eight begins with an NFL Thursday Night Football matchup between the two NFC South bottom feeders on Oct. 29, 2020.

NFL: Falcons 25 — Panthers 17

Todd Gurley’s three-yard run with 11:01 left in the fourth quarter sealed the Falcons game as they try to climb out of the basement in NFC South.

NFL: Bills 24 — Patriots 21

The Bills draw first blood with 5:29 in the first quarter on a Zack Moss eight-yard run for a touchdown. Patriots kick two field goals in the second quarter to end the half with the Bills up by one point.

Bills Zack Moss ran four -yards for a touchdown with 12:09 left in the third. With 3:03 left in the third, Patriots Damien Harris ran 22 yards for a touchdown. Cam Newton’s pass to Jakobi Meyers for a two-point conversion. In the fourth, the Bills score a touchdown and a field goal to win the game.

NFL: Bengals 31 — Titans 20

The Bengals scored two touchdowns and a field goal while the Titans scored only one touchdown on a Derrick Henry three-yard run, ending the half with Bengals on top 17 to 7.

In the third quarter, both defenses shut their opponent’s offenses down, but the fourth quarter was a totally different story. Both offenses scored two touchdowns each, but the Titans missed a two-point conversion late in the fourth, losing to the Bengals.

NFL: Raiders 16 — Browns 6

The first quarter was scoreless, and the second quarter only produced drives ending in field goals. The half ended with the Raiders up six to three. Browns added another field goal in the third, and the fourth quarter belonged to the Raiders scoring a touchdown with Hunter Renfrow’s four-yard pass from Derek Carr and a filed goal with 4:24 left on the clock to seal the game.

NFL: Colts 41 — Lions 21

The Lions were the only team to score in the first quarter with Marvin Jones Jr. 25-yard pass from Matthew Stafford with 5:42 left in the quarter. The second quarter was all Colts. Phillip Rivers hit Nyheim Hines with two touchdown passes and another to Jack Doyle. The half ended with the Colts on top 20 to 7.

The second half was like the first half. Lions scored a touchdown in the third with a nine-yard pass to Kerryon Johnson from Matthew Stafford.

The Colts dominated the fourth quarter. Jordan Wilkins ran a one-yard touchdown and ran it in for the two-point conversion giving the Colts a 14-point lead with 13:43 in the fourth. In the next series of play defensive back, Kenny Moore II picked off Matthew Stafford and ran it 29-yards into the end-zone for a pick-six.

The Lions scored one more touchdown, and Trey Burton ran a two-yard touchdown with 7:01 left in the game. Colts win.

NFL: Vikings 28 — Packers 22

This game was the Davante Adams, Dalvin Cook show. In the first quarter, Adams caught a five-yard pass from Rogers and Cook ran a 21-yard touchdown. In the second, Adams caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Rogers, and Cook ran a one-yard touchdown ending the half with the score tied 14 to 14.

In the third quarter, Dalvin Cooks ran a one-yard touchdown and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins, bringing the score 28 to 14 Vikings. In the fourth quarter, the Packers tried a comeback with Adams catching a seven-yard touchdown pass with 2:42 left on the game clock.

The Packers ran Jamaal Williams successfully for a two-point conversion. The Pack was down by six points. The Viking defense did not allow the Packers to score another point.

NFL: Chiefs 35 — Jets 9

The Jets and the Chiefs conducted a touchdown and field goal clinic Sunday. In the first quarter, the Chiefs scored a touchdown, and then the Jets scored a field goal. To end the first quarter, Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill caught a 36-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs go up 14 to 3. The Jets score two field goals while the Chiels end the half with a Travis Kelce three-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs go into halftime up 21 to 9. The Chiefs scored two more touchdowns. Game over.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN: NFL Scoreboard

Fox Sports: NFL Week 8 recap, scores and standings, Ryan Gaydos

Feature and Top Image Courtesy of Brave Heart’s Flickr page – Creative Commons License

First Inset by Erik Drost Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Second Inset by Erik Drost Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Third Inset Image Courtesy of KA Sports Photos’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Fourth Inset Images Courtesy of Amy Meredith’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Fifth Inset Image Courtesy of Gamethyme’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

