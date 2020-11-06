Eddie Hassell Murder Suspect Arrested

Texas police officers arrested a man suspected of murdering the “Surface” star Eddie Hassell. The fugitive task force apprehended D’Jon Antone, age 18, in North Texas, on Nov. 5, 2020, according to the Grand Prairie Police Department.

Antone has been charged with capital murder. He is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Grand Prairie Detention Center. According to AOL, detectives have ruled that the robbery was a random event.

The task force was able to apprehend Antone without any incident. Due to the fact that Antone is not a resident of Grand Prairie they have referred his case to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s office.

In the early hours of November 1, Antone shot Hassell several times in the 3000 Block of West Bardin Road. Officers arrived at the scene around 1:50 a.m. CT. Once they located Hassell they administered first aid treatment.

Hassell was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Officers are still investigating this incident.

Hassell was 30-years-old at the time of his murder. He was seen in numerous small films and TV roles throughout the 2000s and 2010. Hassell was in the film “The Kids Are All Right,” alongside Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo. This film earned a nomination at the 2011 Academy Awards for best picture.

In the NBC sci-fi series “Surface” he portrayed the character, Phil Nance. He also appeared in “Bones,” “Joan of Arcadia,” and “Til Death.”

Hassell’s family has created a GoFundMe account to help raise money for his memorial services. The actor is greatly missed by his friends, family, and numerous fans. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

AOL: Eddie Hassell’s murder suspect arrested by Jordan Moreau

CNN: Actor Eddie Hassell was fatally shot in a ‘random robbery,’ police say. A suspect has been arrested by Kay Jones and Eric Levenson

The New York Times: Texas Teenager Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Eddie Hassell

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of MIKE’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image by Jason Lawrence Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

