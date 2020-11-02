Actor Eddie Hassell Dies From Gunshot Wounds

A young actor named Eddie Hassell — best known for his roles in the “Surface” and “Devious Maids.” — was shot and killed during the early hours of Nov. 1, 2020. The 30-year-old was found around 1:50 a.m. (CST) suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The Grand Prairie Police Department released a statement saying Hassell was treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital — where he was later pronounced dead. The police further stated that they were still investigating the situation.

At this time they do not have a clear idea of what the motive was. Authorities also noted that a car was stolen from the scene and later recovered. The police department has asked for anyone with any information about this incident to please contact them. They offered a reward of up to $2,500 for any information which leads to an arrest.

According to The New York Times, he was outside of his girlfriend’s apartment in the Dallas suburb. Hassell suffered from being shot in the abdomen. This information was given to the paper via his representative, Alan Mills. Mills received confirmation from a cousin of Hassell’s death after seeing reports on social media.

Hassell was born with the name Ed Taylor on July 16, 1990, in Corsicana, Texas. He was in two episodes of “‘Til Death,” from 2006 to 2007. He portrayed Full Moon Murphy in an episode of “Oliver Beene,” in 2004. He was also in the movie “The Kids Are All Right,” which was later nominated for an Oscar.

In the 2013 movie “Jobs,” Hassell starred alongside Ashton Kutcher. Hassell played Chris Espinosa, a glasses-wearing 16-year-old who is charmed into building circuit boards for his neighbor.

One of the last films he was in was “Bomb City;” released in 2017. The movie is a crime thriller about punk rockers in an orthodox town in Texas.

In an article that appears in Elle magazine in 2013, Hassell described a few of his various hobbies. For a time period, he rode horses and performed in rodeos in Texas. When he moved to Los Angeles he began skating. Further stating that he performed his “own stunts.”

I’m into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

The New York Times: Eddie Hassell, Actor in ‘Surface’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right,’ Dies at 30 by Azi Paybarah

CBS: Eddie Hassell, “The Kids Are All Right” actor, shot and killed in Texas

TV Guide: Eddie Hassell

CNN: Eddie Hassell, ‘Surface’ and ‘The Kids Are All Right’ actor, killed in Texas shooting by Kay Jones

IMDb: Eddie Hassell: Biography

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Romain Guy’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Liam Richardson’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

