‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Is Back With More Action

The first of eight episodes of Season 2 of “The Mandalorian” aired Oct. 30, 2020, on Disney Plus. It is an intergalactic trip that connects the villains of the galaxy with characters from Star Wars. Pedro Pascal is the voice of Din Djarin also known as Mando — short for Mandalorian.

He is a bounty hunter with grayest silver body armor and a Beskar helmet. Combat is important to the culture of the Mandalorian, and they are known for their bravery. Mando is a legend because he has a reputation for getting the job done, his name refers to the human population of Mandalore.

In Season 2, Mando is on a voyage to reunite The Child aka Baby Yoda with its kind. They continue their journey through a dangerous galaxy in the era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. On the quest to return Baby Yoda they will continue to face many species and enemies.

Last season, thanks to the help of Cara Dune, Greef Karg, and a droid called IG-11, Mando and The Child escaped Imperial Agent Moff Gideon. Actor Giancarlo Esposito plays Gideon, actress Gina Carano is Dune, Carl Weathers is Karga, and the bounty droid is voiced by Taika Waititi.

Gideon continues on his journey to find Mando and The Child. He also revealed that he has the Darksaber in his possession, which is an ancient black-bladed lightsaber created by Tarre Vizsla, the first Mandalorian to be inducted into the Jedi order as a child. It became the symbol of leadership within House Vizsla.

Season 2 gives the audience more details about Baby Yoda and why everyone in the Star Wars universe wants him. It is likely at least one Jedi will make an appearance this season.

The second season starts similar to the first with a modern-day knight who finds a lot of trouble during his journey. Like the Star Wars films, “The Mandalorian” is a western but instead of riding horses, they ride land speeders. Mando has to locate other Mandalorians in order to get The Child home.

The show leans away from Star Wars, but some of Mando’s journey took him to Tatooine, one of Star War’s most famous planets. On this planet, he was not able to locate other Mandalorians but he found Cobb Vanth, who has Boba Fett’s armor. The fact that he had on Fett’s armor made Mando question him.

The fact that a non-Mandalorioan has on a Mandalorian’s armor upsets Mando and he demands that it be returned. Vanth and Mando make a deal in exchange for the armor. Vanth was willing to tell him about the armor only if he helps him destroy The Great Dragon.

Vanth aka The Marshal of Mos Pelgo, played by Timothy Olyphant, was introduced to fans wearing Fett’s gear, has many people excited about Fett’s return. The character was played by Temuera Morrison. The Mandalorian is faced with many jobs.

The new season of the Mandalorian was in the making before the first season aired on Disney plus in November 2019. Mando and The Child will continue to face a lot of action this season’s voyage. He will have to fight many people to protect Baby Yoda.

It changes between western and Stars Wars with its complex mythology of Star Wars with plot twists. The way Vanth got his hands on the armor more than likely means Disney has retconned the Star Wars canon. The return of Fett at the end of the episode may suggest he looking to reclaim his armor.

Mando is back this season with more action, he is faced with hand to hand combat from the beginning to the end. Although he is cut off from his own kind, it does not stop him from looking for other Mandalorians who would help him.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Chris’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of James Garcia’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

