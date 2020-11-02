Chicago Bears Offensive Line Decimated by Injuries [Video]

The Chicago Bears lost another game Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, to the New Orleans Saints. An already splintered offensive line was even more decimated Sunday with the loss of right tackle Bobby Massie, who hurt his left knee in the first quarter.

Offensive Challenges

Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair and James Daniels are already missing from the team, and now Bobby Massie will be the third. Whitehair’s injuries were not expected to be serious, but it did keep him out of the games Sunday.

Converted defensive lineman Rashaad Coward is taking James Daniels’s place on the offense. Sam Mustipher, an undrafted free agent from Notre Dame, will take over at center. This dangerous but needed game of position swapping is causing the offensive running and passing game to suffer.

NFL Trade Deadline

The NFL trade deadline is tomorrow, November 3, and the team has an opportunity to enhance their odds of making a legitimate playoff run. According to ESPN’s Matt Bowen, they have an offensive line fix that requires sending a few late-round picks to the Falcons.

Bowen states:

[The] Falcons center Alex Mack [can be traded] to the Bears for a 2021 fifth-rounder and 2022 sixth-rounder,

Adding Alex Mack to the team’s roster will allow them to move Cody Whitehair from the center position to guard. This move will boost the interior of that offensive line.

If they do not make a positive move before the trade deadline, not only will the fans be calling for Nagy’s head, but they will be calling for the team’s general manager Ryan Pase as well.

