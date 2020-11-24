Ken Jennings to Be First Interim Host ‘Jeopardy!’

“Jeopardy!” has named this year’s big winner — Ken Jennings — to be the show’s first interim host on Nov. 23, 2020. The series has planned on resuming production on November 30. Jennings is scheduled to be one of the show’s guest hosts.

For the time being “Jeopardy!” will be holding off on naming a full-time host. They will be naming the rest of the guest hosts later this week.

The show’s executive producer Mike Richards stated that Alex Trebek “believed in the importance of Jeopardy! and always said that he wanted the show to go on after him.”

We will honor Alex’s legacy by continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues. By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers.

Earlier this year Jennings defeated James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter in the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament. He also holds the record for consecutive games won in a row. Jennings won a total of 74 games with most of his winnings in regular play totaling around $2,520,700.

Producer Sony Pictures TV has opted to withhold Trebek’s final episodes until after the new year. They have scheduled to air the iconic host’s shows the week of Jan. 4, 2021. They plan on airing their first guest host’s episodes the week of January 11.

Sony Pictures TV wanted their fans to be able to view Trebek’s final episodes without the holiday shows interrupting them. “Jeopardy!” will be airing 10 of Trebek’s best episodes during the weeks of December 21 and 28.

Jennings will also be part of a primetime game show airing on ABC called “The Chase.” The “Jeopardy!” guest host will be joined with Rutter and Holzhauer as they square off against teams of trivia experts.

Many people feel that Jennings was being groomed to be the show’s guest host. Back in September, he joined the show as a consulting producer.

Trebek fans are anxious to see the final episodes with the iconic host. The iconic “Jeopardy!” host is greatly missed. May he rest in peace.

