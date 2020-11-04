NFL Trade Deadline Passes Who Benefits? [Video]

The NFL Trade Deadline was Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at 4 p.m. ET. Few trade offers have been accepted, but the NFL is expecting more to present themselves.

Deadline Trades

The Ravens chimed in days before the deadline with their recent deal for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 3:52 p.m.

The Miami Dolphins have traded for Chiefs running back DeAndre Washington.

Minutes before the deadline, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Patriots have acquired wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins.

The only other trade made on D-day was the Detroit Lions receiving Everson Griffen for a sixth-round pick and receiving Eli Ankou from the Houston Texans for a seventh-round draft pick.

Cowboys Take a Pass

But the most talked-about move was not made. Many think that the Dallas Cowboys missed an opportunity regarding Aldon Smith. It was reported that the Cowboys turned down a trade offer from the Seahawks for Smith. Many are under the impression that if they had an opportunity to grab Smith, they would have done so in a heartbeat.

The Cowboys claim that they have plans in the future for Smith. At the end of the season, Smith will become a free agent. So it would appear that they might have received more from trade than having to compete with other teams in order to retain his services.

Some of the most promising names that have been speculated or reported as potential trade chips were:

Quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick (Dolphins), Dwayne Haskins (Washington), and Sam Darnold. Wide Receiver Julio Jones (Falcons), A.J. Green (Bengals), and Golden Tate (Giants), and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, to name a few.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Sheena Robertson

