Cardi B Smokes 3 Cigarettes at the Same Time Stressing Over Election

Cardi B took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, to express her stress level while watching the Presidential Election results. She posted a video of her smoking three cigarettes at once — it went viral.

However, the highly successful rapper, songwriter, and actor is not the only person experiencing stress during this year’s contentious Presidential Election. The current political landscape stresses many people out.

Americans are dealing with heightened anxiety about health, racial injustices, and the economy. Seventy-seven percent of adults are worried about what the future holds. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents all agree they are feeling the pressure of this year’s election.

There has been a significant increase in Black people who are stressed about the election — 46 percent in 2016, and this year it is 71 percent. People with chronic health conditions have also reported the election has been a source of stress. Anxiety levels are typically increased by the unknown.

President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major issue for many voters. Cardi B stated she would have preferred that Trump informed citizens about the magnitude of the virus and how to overcome it, instead of downplaying the deadly virus — which has claimed the lives of more than 230,000 Americans.

Cardi B has not been shy about expressing her concerns regarding Trump. During her interview with former Vice President Joe Biden, she said she wants Trump out of the White House. She believes the things Trump says will compromise America. Votes are still being counted, and it remains to be seen how other Americans will handle the stress of waiting to see who will become the 46th President of the United States of America. Written by Sheree Bynum

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware Sources: HuffPost: Cardi B Goes Viral For Her Election Night Stress Reducer; by Ron Dicker

VOA: 2020 Presidential Election Is Stressing Americans Out; by Dora Mekouar

The New York Times: Covid in the U.S.: Latest Map and Case Count Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Sean Davis’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

