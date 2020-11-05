White House Installs Non-Scalable Fence for the Election

As law enforcement and other agencies prepare for possible protests surrounding the election, Federal authorities are expected to erect a non- scalable fence around the entire White House on Nov. 2, 2020.

The barricade will form a square around the White House, on 15th Street and Northwest Constitution Avenue, and then over to 17th Street and on H Street Northwest. It will surround Ellipse and Layfayette square. The fencing is similar to gates that were put up this summer, following the protests after the police killing of George Floyd in late May.

Police officers are equipped for potential rioting in the District around the election. The city has not requested federal resources. The Director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency Chris Rodrigues stated:

Although, many activist groups have requested permits for protests and there will be First Amendment activities, at the moment, we have not received any threats.

Metro Police chief Peter Newsham of Washington, D.C. informed the district’s city council that it might be civil unrest. Many downtown D.C. businesses have boarded up their windows following protest rumors. D.C. officers have been preparing for this for well over a year. They practice drills before every general election so they will be able to control large crowds and civil disturbances.

In the United States, many cities are planning for the election outcome. State Governors in Massachusetts, Arizona, and Oregon, have the National Guard on stand by. If rioting breaks out, more than 3,600 troops would be deployed.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

The Hill: ‘Non-scalable’ fence to go up around White House before election: report; by Aris Folley

CNN: Federal authorities expected to erect ‘non-scalable’ fence around White House; by Paul LeBlanc

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Tom Lohdan’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

