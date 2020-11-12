NFL Week 9 [Recap] [Part Two] [Video]

NFL: Giants 23 — Washington 20

The Giants dominated the first half of the game with two touchdowns and two field goals. Washington was only able to muster up one field goal in the half. Giants up at half 20-3.

The second half was just the reverse. Washington scored two touchdowns and one field goal while the Giants were held to only a field goal. The Giants’ extra field goal scored in the first half kept them three points up, winning the game.

NFL: Texans 27 — Jaguars 25

The Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton in their first possession, airs it out to D.J. Chark Jr. for a 73-yard touchdown pass.

With the Texans’ next possession, Deshaun Watson returns the favor by launching a 57-yard bomb to Brandin Cooks, tying the score 7-7. Texans go one to score another touchdown and two field goals to the Jaguars one touchdown and one field goal. The half ends with the Texans up 20 – 16.

In the second half, the Texans only scored one more touchdown while the Jaguars made a field goal to end the third quarter.

Only being behind by eight points going into the fourth, both defenses took over. With 1:30 left on the game clock, the Jaguars quarterback takes off 13-yard into the endzone for a touchdown. The two-point pass conversion to D.Chark Jr. is incomplete. Game over.

NFL: Raiders 31 — Chargers 26

Even though the Chargers are dead last in the AFC West, they gave the Raiders a run for their money. In the first half of this game, the Raiders scored two touchdowns, and the Charger also scored two touchdowns. Derrick Carr, on a second and three play on their own 32-yard line with twelve seconds left of the clock, was sacked and fumbled the ball losing six-yards. Five seconds left on the clock, Chargers’ kicker Michael Badgley kicks a 45-yard field goal to end the half and take the lead 17-14.

The Raiders scored two touchdowns and a field goal in the second half, leaving the Chargers to only scoring one touchdown and one field goal.

NFL: Steelers 24 — Cowboys 19

The Cowboys were the only ones to score points in this game in the first half until James Washington caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Ben Roethlisberger with 1:10 left on the clock. The extra point attempt was missed.

In the Cowboys’ next possession, G. Gilbert connected on a short pass to C.D. Lamb to the Dallas 34. C.D. Lamb fumbles the ball that is recovered by Steeler M. Fitzpatrick at the Dallas 38. The Steelers kicker Chris Boswell kicks a 59-yard field goal to end the half. Cowboys go into the locker room at half up by four points.

The third quarter was all cowboys. They only scored two field goals but the time of possession for the quarter was 11:09, which kept Big Ben and the Steeler offense off the field. Steelers took over in the fourth. Big Ben connected with JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 31-yard touchdown pass. Steelers M. Fitzpatrick intercepted a G. Gilbert pass intended for C. Wilson and returned it 12-yards. The Steelers score a field goal and another touchdown to seal the game. Steelers are still the only NFL undefeated team.

NFL: Dolphins 34 — Cardinals 31

In the first half, the Dolphins rattle off three touchdowns while Kyler Murray and the Cardinals score two touchdowns and a field goal. Dolphins up 24-17 at the half. The Cardinals scored the only points in the third with two touchdowns, and the Dolphins were the only team to score points in the fourth with a touchdown and a field goal giving the Dolphins the victory.

NFL: Saints 38 — Bucs 3

The much-anticipated showdown between Tom Brady and Drew Brees appeared to be very overrated. The Saints dominated this game on both sides of the ball. Drew Brees finished the game with 222-yards and four touchdowns. Tom Brady finished the game with 209 passing yards and 3 interceptions. An unexpected NFL blowout.

NFL: Monday Night Football – Patriots 30 — Jets 27

The Jets outscored the Patriots in the first half with two touchdowns and two field goals. The Patriots scored only one touchdown and one field goal ending the half behind the Jets by 10-points. The second half was all Patriots. They scored two touchdowns and two field goals, giving them a three-point victory.

The Bengals, Browns, Rams, and Eagles all had a Bye in Week 9 of the NFL season.

Written by Omari Jahi

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

ESPN: NFL Scoreboard

FOX News: NFL Week 9 recap, scores and standings, Ryan Gaydos

Feature and Top Image by Darb02 Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

First Inset Image by Keith Allison Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Second Inset by Keith Allison Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Third Inset Image by Keith Allison Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

