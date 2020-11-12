NFL Week 9 [Recap] [Part One] [Video]

NFL Week 9 started with Thursday Night Football’s Packer-49ers facing off at Levi’s Stadium Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Santa Clara, California.

NFL: Packers 34 — 49ers 17

The Packers get the ball first, and in the words of NFL’s Hank Stram, Aaron Rogers matriculated the ball down the field in a six-play, 75-yard drive ending with a Davante Adams 36-yard touchdown pass. The 49ers’ aka Chicago Bears Robbie Gould kicked a 22-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter.

Green Bay shut the 49ers out for the next three quarters scoring three touchdowns and two field goals, elevating the score to 34-3 with 6:15 left on the game clock.

At the end of the game, Richie James caught a 41-yard pass from Nick Mullens for a touchdown with five minutes left. And with four seconds left in the game, Jerick McKinnon ran a 1-yard touchdown. In the NFL, that would be called too little too late.

NFL: Falcons 34 — Broncos 27

The Falcons open the game up with a 10-play, 41-yard drive that stalled, resulting in a 52-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo. Falcons increased the score at the end of the first with a 51-yard touchdown pass to Olamide Zaccheaus from Matt Ryan, going into the second up 10-0.

Broncos manage to score a couple of field goals in the second and third quarters while the Falcons scored two touchdowns and a field goal ending the third quarter with a 27-6 lead.

The Broncos fought back in the fourth, opening the quarter with a 10-play, 70-yard drive concluding with a Jerry Jeudy 20-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock. They scored two more touchdowns in the fourth to bring the game within one touchdown. But the game clock was not their friend.

NFL: Bills 34 — Seahawks 24

The Bills come out the gate throwing the ball. This three-play, 45-yard drive came to an end with Isaiah McKenzie catching a 25-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen. They score two more touchdowns and a field goal while the Seahawks were only able to score a touchdown and one field goal. At the end of the half, the Bills were up 24-19.

Seahawks scored three touchdowns and a field goal in the second half along with two fumbles and an interception by T.White intended for D. Metcalf. White returned the ball from the Seahawks 31-yard line to their three-yard line, which set the Bills up with a first and three on the Seahawks three-yard line.

Josh Allen scored on a three-yard rush scoring a touchdown along with one other touchdown and two field goals in the second half to secure the victory.

NFL: Titans 24 — Bears 17

The Bears offensive performance was absent Sunday throughout three-quarters of this game. Bears defense being the shinning glory of the team, held Derrick Henery to 68-yards on 21-carries. But they could not stop Titans’ rookie wide receiver, AJ Brown. Brown was targeted four times for 101-yard and a touchdown.

Ryan Tannehill spread the ball around to multiple receivers scoring another touchdown to Jonnu Smith. Titans’ cornerback Desmond King recovered a Bears fumble taking it to the house for a Titans touchdown in the third quarter.

The Titans were up 17-0 in the fourth when the Bears finally got on the board with a Cairo Santos 22-yard field goal. Titans scored one more touchdown with 8:10 left in the game up by 21-points. Chicago, with eight minutes left in the game dialed up two touchdown drives and let us not forget another fumble by the Bears to add another loss to their three-game NFL losing streak.

NFL: Ravens 24 — Colts 10

The Ravens defense kept the Colts’ offense corralled the majority of the game. Colts’ only offense was one touchdown and a field goal. At the same time, the Ravens racked up three touchdowns and one field goal to dominate the game.

NFL: Chiefs 33 — Panthers 31

Panthers Christian McCaffrey did not miss a beat upon his return to the field. McCaffrey ran for a touchdown and received a touchdown pass from Teddy Bridgewater. The Panthers were bringing the NFL Champs their A-game, making it very difficult for the Chief to run away with this game as they have done so many others. By half time, the Panthers were up by four points.

In the second half, the Chiefs scored one more touchdown than the Panthers, finishing this game with a well-fought victory over the Panthers.

NFL: Vikings 34 — Lions 20

Riding Dalvin Cook, the Vikings are rolling on a two-game winning streak. The Lions really tried to compete with the Vikings but kept experiencing negative plays killing the momentum of the drive. Two blocked punts and two interceptions are not a recipe for victories in the NFL.

The Vikings four touchdowns to the Lions two touchdowns and two field goals were enough to add to their NFL winning streak.

