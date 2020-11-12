YouTube and Others Report Outages

YouTube, YouTube TV, and YouTube Music are the recent servers to report having internet issues. In the evening hours of Nov. 11, 2020, users started to have errors show up on their screens.

This has become an issue that has begun to happen more and more frequently. According to Yahoo! News this problem is affecting YouTube’s premium services as well. They are not the only ones reporting to have issues.

Some of the other significant names to report having problems are Comcast, Facebook, T-Mobile, and Spectrum. Google Play, Google, and Verizon are also on that list, according to Downdetector. Thousands of people all around the United States are experiencing technical difficulties.

This recent outage seems to have affected numerous websites as well. Walmart, NBC News, Costco, EA, Coinbase, and Go Daddy started to report problems earlier in the day. Other social media platforms reporting issues are Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger.

Even Zoom users experienced problems today. It is becoming an extreme annoyance for everyone in the U.S. and around the world. The last time Google experienced a major issue was back in August when they had issues with G Suite.

Yahoo! News also stated that YouTube has already tweeted that they were already working on solving these issues. Many people are hoping these problems are fixed soon.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Featured Image Courtesy of Clint Chilcott’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

