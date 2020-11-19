Rudy Giuliani Represents Trump Campaign in Election Fraud Claims

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani filed a petition in federal court on Nov. 17, 2020, according to Politico. He filed to represent the Trump campaign to block Pennsylvania from certifying votes.

The Trump campaign fired and replaced their entire team of lawyers that handles the lawsuit. In efforts to overturn the election results, Trump had many setbacks and court losses around the country, that influenced him to install Giuliani. The former New York mayor moves to head up the Trump campaign’s Pennsylvania court fight.

He was appointed to oversee any new post-election litigation.

Trump also filed a motion to install Marc Scaringi as the campaign’s counsel. Attorney Scaringi is a conservative talk radio host and former Senate candidate.

In the United States District Court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Giuliani spoke for hours to Judge Mattew Brann, without any evidence, that the campaign could show that 1.5 million ballots were illegally counted.

This is one of at least 18 cases filed by the Trump campaign to contest the 2020 election results, in which Trump lost against Former Vice President Joe Biden. Trump lost both the popular vote and the electoral college vote by a significant margin.

Giuliani claimed that Philadelphia is well-known for cheating. He reported that he has about 300 affidavits showing enough improper votes to overturn the 2020 election result. He has pushed these conspiracy theories about voter fraud since the election.

Judge Brann asked why the campaign had come to federal court and explained that the case could have been taken to the state court. After the election, judges in multiple states have rejected the Trump campaign’s suspicion of voting fraud. Giuliani stated:

The state courts are closed as of now.

Giuliani and the Federal prosecutor have not argued in front of a trial judge in decades. He and Trump believe that the Democrats could have conspired to commit election fraud. He also argued that the Trump campaign was blocked from observing ballots processing in key cities.

The case would not be resolved for days.

Written by Jessica Letcher

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Courtesy of Kevin T. Quinn’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

