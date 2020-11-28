28-Year-Old Bobby Brown Jr. Dies

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responding to a medical emergency discovered Bobby Brown Jr. unresponsive on Nov. 18, 2020. He was 28 years old.

An LAPD spokesperson, Officer Jeff Lee, explained the officers found him just before 2 p.m. PST. in Encino, California. Brown Jr. was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Lee stated that they do not suspect foul play as the cause of death.

He was the half brother to the late Bobbi Kristina Brown. Brown died in January 2015. She was 28-years-old at the time of her death.

Brown Jr.’s sister was found unresponsive and face-down in a bathtub in a townhome in Atlanta. She spent several months in a coma. Brown was under the care of hospice when she passed.

CNN asked Brown Sr.’s agent, Nick Szatmari if he had any comments about Brown Jr.’s death. Szatmari told CNN that he had “No comment regarding the death.”

He is the son of singer Bobby Brown and Kim Ward. Ward gave birth to Brown Jr. on Nov. 26, 1992. He went by the nickname King Jayare.

The family has suffered many losses throughout the years. Three years prior to his half sister’s death, Whitney Houston — his stepmother — died in a similar manner as his sister. In Houston’s case, cocaine and heart disease were contributing factors to her death.

After the medical examiner performed an autopsy on Brown they found she had cocaine, morphine, alcohol, and prescription drugs in her system. Her ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon was found liable for her death. Gordon passed away earlier this year.

Brown Sr. started his music career in the R&B group New Edition. After which he became a solo artist with hits like “Every Little Step” and “My Prerogative.”

Many people went to social media to pay their respects to Brown Jr.’s family. The up and coming artist will be missed. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson and Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured Image Courtesy of iggyshoot’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

