‘Bridgerton’ Netflix’s Steamy Period Drama Drops Season 1 Christmas Day

Don't like to read?

Netflix is releasing Season 1 of “Bridgerton” on Christmas day, Dec. 25, 2020. The 19th-century series is a historical romance drama set in the Regency era — filmed in London and Bath, Somerset.

“Bridgerton” is rated TV-MA for its adult content; sex, nudity, sexual violence, language, and smoking. Netflix indicates the program is “swoon-worthy, witty, emotional, and romantic. Fans of “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility” are sure to enjoy the similar storyline; especially if it includes content for mature audiences.

The series “is a raunchy and refreshingly inclusive new take on the historical romance genre set within the English upper class.” writes Sheena Scott for Forbes. “Bridgerton” is based on a series of novels of the same name written by Julia Quinn. The storyline chronicles eight Bridgerton siblings’ lives as they maneuver the trails of finding true love in 1813.

Season 1 series centers on the family’s first-born child, Daphne, as she struggles to find a suitable love match and barriers she faces as a woman in the 19th century.

Not only does Daphne have her reputation to protect, but she must remember to watch out for her family’s good name and her younger brothers and sisters’ prospects for the future.

For those who enjoy binging, all of the episodes are ready for viewing: “Diamond of the First Water,”58 minutes, “Shock and Delight,” 61 minutes, “Art of the Swoon,” 57 minutes, “An Affair of Honor,” 61 minutes, The Duke and I,” 61 minutes, “Swish,” 57 minutes, “Oceans Apart,” 60 minutes, and “After the Rain,” 72 minutes in length.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

NBC: In Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton,’ Shonda Rhimes reinvents how to present race in a period piece; by Aramide A. Tinubu

Forbes: ‘Bridgerton’ On Netflix: Sexy New Period Drama To Binge For Christmas; by Sheena Scott

Images Courtesy of barnyz’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Thank you for reading this post. Please share. Like us on Facebook @GuardianLibertyVoice