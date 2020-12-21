Chicago Police Find 2 People Shot to Death in a Vehicle

Violence seems to terrorized people in Chicago on a daily basis. Over the weekend Chicago police were called to numerous crime scenes — some more horrific than others. On Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, officers discovered a woman and a man with gunshot wounds in their heads.

The Chicago Police Department found them inside of a vehicle inside of a garage on the 3200 Block of West 64th Street. The 21-year-old man and woman of an unspecified age were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers found a handgun inside the vehicle with the victims. At this time there are no further details about the incident. On Sunday afternoon Area One detectives conducted investigations into the deaths.

Citizens are looking forward to the day when they look in a newspaper and see no violence listed. Chicagoans know that realistically this will not happen unless there are major changes.

