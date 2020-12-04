Comedian Joe Luna Dies After Warning Covid-19 Is ‘No Joke’ [Video]

Joe Luna, a comedian out of Los Angeles, died shortly after posting videos on social media documenting his battle with COVID-19. The funnyman lost his fight with the virus on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2020.

Luna shared that he had preexisting medical conditions — diabetes and was a double amputee — which may have complicated his bout with the coronavirus. He complained of some of the common symptoms related to COVID-19 — loss of taste, chest pains, stomach pains, and shaking. He also revealed he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

On Monday, November 21, he warned the world that COVID-19 is “no joke.” He said he did not think it would affect him badly if he caught it. A couple of his loved ones also were infected with the virus but did not experience severe symptoms like Luna.

The 38-year-old comedian posted from his hospital room that he was fighting for his life.

After Luna lost his battle with COVID-19, a GoFundMe campaign was started to assist Luna’s family with the cost of his funeral expenses.

His son said they would put on a show at his dad’s funeral because his dad would want it to be jovial and upbeat. He does not believe his father would want people in tears — at least, not sad ones.

Luna made people laugh with his jokes inside of local Los Angeles clubs such as The Improv Theatre and The Ice House, according to a Los Angeles news outlet.

Many other families will experience an empty seat at the dinner table this year, as President-Elect Biden compassionately stated during the 2020 presidential debate. As Luna warned, COVID-19 is no joking matter.

According to The New York Times database, the coronavirus has left its mark on the entire world — infecting over 64.7 million people worldwide — and claiming the lives of 1.5 million.

