Congress Sends Stimulus Bill to President Trump for Signature

As promised, both the House of Representatives and the Senate voted and passed the stimulus bill. On Dec. 21, 2021, Congress submitted the legislation to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature.

Included in the bill is a year-long budget to keep the government running. The legislation’s price tag is $900 billion for the stimulus aid and $1.4 trillion for the budget.

The stimulus package includes a $600 relief payment. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the checks would be sent out by direct deposit as the president has instructed.

I expect we’ll get the money out by the beginning of next week.

Trump has given every indication that he will sign the bill as soon as it hits his desk.

President-elect Joe Biden tweeted a reminder that the work for his administration regarding economic stimulus is on his list of items to be tackled as soon as possible once he takes office on Jan. 20, 2021.

He regularly uses Twitter to promise the American people he is committed to their well being. He says it will not be easy but together we can weather the pandemic and come back a stronger nation.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNBC: Americans will get stimulus checks as soon as next week, Mnuchin says; by Thomas Franck

Bloomberg: Senate Passes Giant Package Wrapping Relief, Funding, Tax Breaks; by Erik Wasson, Laura Litvan, and Billy House

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Wally Gobetz’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Thank you for reading this post. Please share. Like us on Facebook @GuardianLibertyVoice.