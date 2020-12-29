Constituents No. 1 Reason Senators Must Approve $2,000 Stimulus Check

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump signed the stimulus package with an addendum stating he wants the American people to receive $2,000 rather than the $600 provided in the bill. On Dec. 28, 2020, the House of Representatives passed stimulus legislation — the CASH Act — to accommodate the president’s request. The next move depends on the Senate voting in favor of the stimulus check increase for their constituents.

Unfortunately, most senators do not seem to fully comprehend the effect COVID-19 has thrust upon individuals and families — they must think of them first when deciding to comply with Trump’s wishes for the larger stimulus amount. Congresspersons have no clue what it is like to live paycheck-to-paycheck and often needing to rely on social service agencies to survive.

Before the coronavirus shut down businesses, caused record unemployment, and changed the lives of average Americans, nearly half of U.S. households’ average income was less than $50,000 per year, as reported by the Census Bureau’s 2019 data.

In February 2020, the average monthly rent for an apartment in the United States was $1,468. Add electricity, gas, health insurance, medications, food, childcare, and transportation to the monthly bills, and most Americans are not surviving.

The need for food banks and pantries rose significantly since March. Moreover, there have been increases in homelessness and evictions.

A stimulus check will help millions of Americans, especially those who will not receive unemployment benefits in January 2021 because of Trump’s delayed signing of the original legislation.

Mitch McConnell and the Republican senators need to step up their compassion for their constituents, make them their number one priority and pass the CASH Act sent to them by the House yesterday. The $2,000 stimulus check will help Americans make it through one more month.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

