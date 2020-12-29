Jonathan Huber Aka Luke Harper Former WWE Star Dead at 41 [Video]

Don't like to read?

Jonathan Huber, former WWE star known as Brodie Lee, and Luke Harper died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at the young age of 41. His greaving wife Amanda Huber announced the tragic news on Instagram.

She said:

My best friend died today, I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing @brodielee (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now.

Amanda expounded that in his final moments, her husband was surrounded by loved ones. He was battling an issue with his lungs that was not related to the coronavirus.

His first encounter with wrestling was as a backyard wrestler using the ring name Huberboy #2 along with his biological brother known as Huberboy #1. Harper was formally trained by Kirby Marcos and Rik Matrix in Rochester, New York.

He made his debut for Roc City Wrestling in 2003 under a mask as Huberboy #2. Later that year he removed the mask and started working as Brodie Lee.

Lee went on to win many championships including the heavyweight champion on three occasions, the tag team championship, and the television championship. Later unifying the Kayfabe Dojo Championship. Harper was known for his gimmick The Right Stuff describe it as him just having fun as a cruiserweight

Harper made huge waves on the independent circuit with Chikara and Ring of Honor. He was a welcomed member of the WWE Wyatt family until he joined AEW earlier this year under the name The Exalted One. Huber quickly became a star at AEW winning the AEW TNT Championship in August.

Huber is survived by his wife Amanda and two children.

