It Is Finished [2020 Election]

After countless lawsuits, prophecies, threats, and unrelenting false claims of victory, the 2020 election is finished. The Electoral College has formally validated Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. Biden cleared the 270-vote threshold on Monday after California’s electors cast their votes for the Democrat. When all of the states finished voting, Biden beat President Donald Trump 306-232.

The Electoral College vote is normally a procedural step in the presidential election, but its importance is heightened this year because Trump is refusing to concede his loss. He and his allies have filed roughly 50 lawsuits, and most have been dropped or dismissed by judges, including twice by the U.S. Supreme Court.

It is finished. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the presidential election to become the 46th president of the United States on November 7 and on December 14, the Electoral College supported the outcome.

The Electoral College is an ingenious method of selecting a President for a great, diverse republic such as our own — it protects against the tyranny of the majority, encourages coalition-building, and discourages voter fraud. The President and Vice President of the United States are not chosen by a nationwide, popular vote of the American people; rather, they are chosen by 538 electors. This process is spelled out in the United States Constitution.

Democracy has been colorfully described as two wolves and a lamb voting on what is for dinner. In a pure democracy, bare majorities can easily tyrannize the rest of a country. The Founders wanted to avoid this at all costs.

This is why America has three branches of government — Executive, Legislative and Judicial. It is why each state has two Senators no matter what its population, but also different numbers of Representatives based entirely on population. It is also why it takes a supermajority in Congress and three-quarters of the states to change the Constitution.

The Presidential election happens in two phases. The first phase is purely democratic. The country holds 51 popular elections every presidential election year: one in each state and one in D.C. Part Two of the election is held in December. And it is this December election among the states’ 538 electors, not the November election, which officially determines the identity of the next President.

Today, it is finished. The 2020 election is confirmed as a Biden/Harris victory. This election is historical on so many levels starting with a record number of votes. Refusing to allow the pandemic to hinder their “voices” Americans showed up and showed out. In terms of gender, religion, and race, Biden is only the second Catholic president in American history. While Kamala Harris is the first woman, African American, and Indian American to become vice president. On November 7, 2020, Biden tweeted:

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me.

In the run-up to the presidential elections, a number of evangelical Christian leaders had forecast a clear win for Donald Trump – and they are now having to apologize for “missing the prophecy” after Joe Biden was named president-elect.

Whether from false prophets or not, very public mistaken prophecies risk great dishonor to God’s name and must be treated especially seriously. People already apt to mock Christians can find more grounds for ridicule. Deuteronomy 18 warns against mistaken prophecy; verse 22 reads:

If what a prophet proclaims in the name of the Lord does not take place or come true, that is a message the Lord has not spoken. That prophet has spoken presumptuously, so do not be alarmed.

It is finished. The United States Electoral College has declared Joe Biden’s November win official. Unwilling to accept this outcome, Donald Trump has waged war against the results and democracy itself. The long-term consequences of that assault—particularly the GOP’s complicity in the effort— is yet to be known. But at present, it is already having two clear effects: First, when Biden assumes office next month, a swath of the nation loyal to Trump will view him as illegitimate; second, and perhaps most immediately dangerous, is that it is inspiring violent threats and intimidation against people on the frontlines of the democratic process.

As far as the outcome goes, none of this will change anything; the Electoral College is formalizing Biden’s win, and he will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021. Congratulations President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

By Cherese Jackson (Virginia)

