K.T. Oslin Grammy-Winning Country Singer Dies

Three-time Grammy winner K.T. Oslin has passed away at the age of 78. According to her friend Robert K. Oermann, Oslin died in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 21, 2020. Oermann learned about the singer’s death from Oslin’s aunt.

Oslin was born on May 15, 1941, in Crossett, Arkansas. Her full name at birth is Kay Toinette Oslin. Her family moved around when she was a child. The singer spent most of her childhood in Mobile, Alabama. As a teenager, she lived in Houston, Texas, which she considers her hometown.

In the 1960s she sang with Guy Clarke in a folk trio. Oslin made her recording debut in 1964. Some of her hit songs include “Hold Me,” “Do Ya,” “I’ll Always Come Back,” “Two Hearts,” and “Come Next Monday.”

She performed in musical theater in the mid-1960s. This endeavor also included touring with the productions of “Hello, Dolly!”

Furthering Her Career

She composed songs for the Judds, Sissy Spacek, and Dottie West in the 1980s. In 1987, she won a Grammy for her album “80’s Ladies.” The musician won two Grammy Awards in 1988 for “Hold Me.”

She won four Academy of Country Music Awards including Top New Female Vocalist in 1987 and Top Female Vocalist in 1988. Oslin beat Reba McEntire for the Country Music Association’s female vocalist of the year in 1988. Many people remember her 1990 music video for her No. 1 hit “Come Next Monday.”

She did not limit herself to just music — the singer also composed music and acted. The talented woman can be seen in the movies “White Palace,” “Poisoned by Love: The Kern Country Murders,” and “The Thing Called Love.”

Many of her songs are considered to be full of bravado and sexual innuendos. She was known to perform the songs from the viewpoint of a sexually liberated woman.

Due to Parkinson’s disease, she moved into an assisted-living facility in 2016. She was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018.

Roughly a week before her death she developed COVID-19 symptoms. Although her exact cause of death has not been disclosed at this time.

