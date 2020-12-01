Michael Jordan Gives $2 Mil to Hunger Relief as 1 in 6 Americans Go Hungry [Video]

Basketball icon Michael Jordan gives $2 million to Feeding America, according to CNN. Proceeds received from the documentary “The Last Dance,” which highlights Jordan’s last horah with the Chicago Bulls, are being donated by the sports legend.

The Netflix limited series documentary also won an Emmy.

Jordan tweeted that now more than ever it is time to “pause and give thanks.”

COVID-19 has had a polarizing effect on the country. Americans are losing their jobs and their lives at an alarming rate.

Residents in Chicago and the Carolinas are the lucky recipients of Jordan’s $2 million generosity. Jordan grew up and went to school in North Carolina.

Statistics show, according to Feeding America, in excess of 54 million people may struggle with having sufficient groceries. This equates to about 1 out of 6 Americans who may experience a food deficit in their households. These numbers are reminiscent of a recession.

Katie Fitzgerald, COO of Feeding America, stated 40 percent of Americans obtaining food are new to receiving assistance. The U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, in April, put away $1.7 billion in an effort to assuage the declining economy.

According to Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America, 22 million students relied on free and reduced lunches prior to the coronavirus. Now that they are learning remotely, parents must provide breakfast and lunch — meals they once received at school. So, either they are not receiving those meals or parents are struggling to try and provide them.

Black families are being hit the hardest by the coronavirus and its effects. Even before the pandemic, Blacks were lagging in food security two and a half times more than white people. Latinos were two times more likely to fall short of meals than their white counterparts.

Written by Sheree Bynum

Source:

CNN: Michael Jordan donates $2 million from hit documentary to feed America’s hungry; Eliott C. McLaughlin

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Mack Male’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License