NFL Week 15 Recap [Video]

Week 15 begins with a battle between the Chargers and the Raiders on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, on Thursday Night Football.

NFL: Chargers 30 — Raiders 27

The Chargers have been eliminated from the playoffs but give the Raiders a run for their money. After a Raider first possession three and out, the Chargers orchestrated a 12-play, 79-yard drive culminating with a Hunter Henry 10-yard touchdown pass from Justin Herbert.

The Raiders responded with a field goal and a touchdown to complete their points for the half behind the Charger 17-10. In the second half, the Raiders scored two touchdowns to tie the score and take the game into overtime.

In overtime, the Raiders drove the ball down the field 70-yards in 14-plays only to come away with a field goal. But on the Chargers possession, they went 75-yard in five-plays and won the game with a Justin Herbert one-yard touchdown run.

NFL: Bills 48 — Broncos 19

Buffalo captured their first AFC East title in the last 25 years. And they do it in a dominating fashion outscoring the Broncos by 29 points scoring six touchdowns and two field goals to launch them into the play-offs.

NFL: Packers 24 — Panthers 16

Green Bay already clinching the NFC North Divisional title; they are sharpening their teeth in preparation for a harsh playoff. The Packers scored three touchdowns in their first three possessions. Carolina could only muster up one touchdown and three field goals in a loss to Green Bay.

NFL: Buccaneers 31 — Falcons 27

The Atlanta Falcons can not get that Super Bowl monkey off their backs as the Falcons jump on top of the Bucs 17-0 at halftime. Tom Brady and the Bucs come out in the second half as if they were shot out of a cannon.

They scored four touchdowns and one field goal. Brady finally got Antonio Brown in the scoring mix when he hit him with a 46-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.

NFL: Cowboys 41 — 49ers 33

On a Tony Pollard and Michael Gallup touchdown, the Cowboys tacked a Greg Zuerlein 48-yard field goal to go in at the half on top 17-14. The 49ers coughed up two interceptions that did not help their chances of victory in this matchup. The 49ers’ two touchdowns and two field goals were not enough to get past the Cowboys. Dallas can you believe it, is still battling to catch up with Washington in the — what the hell is this NFC East.

NFL: Titans 46 — Lions 25

The Titans looking to clinch their third playoff berth manhandle the Lions as Ryan Tannehill passes for 273-yards and three touchdowns. Derrick Henry rushed for 147-yards on 24-carries and scored one of the Titans’ six touchdowns on the day.

Tennessee looking to clinch the AFC South feels the heat from the Indianapolis Colts as their 10-4 record ties them for the top spot in that division.

NFL: Colts 27 — Texans 20

The Colts trying to keep pace with the Tennessee Titans put up 14 points going in the locker room at half time on top 14-10. The Colts only scored two field goals in the second half, while the Texans tied the game up 20-20 scoring a touchdown and a field goal.

Phillip Rivers broke the tie late in the fourth with a Zach Pascal five-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 left on the game clock. In their next possession, the Texans drive down the field 75-yards in 12-plays to the Colts 15-yard line only to fumble the ball back to the Colts to seal the victory.

NFL: Dolphins 22 — Patriots 12

Miami looking to advance its chances to move into the post-season eliminated for the first time in 11-years the New England Patriots. In the first half, both defenses flexed their muscles, causing four punts and a blocked field goal.

Starting the second half with the Patriots winning by six-points, the Dolphins scored three touchdowns as Tua Tagovailoa passed for 145-yards and one interception. The score that put the game out of reach was in the fourth with 3:17 left in the game; Tua Tagovailoa ran one-yard for the go-ahead touchdown.

NFL: Bears 33 — Vikings 27

This was a must-win game for both teams. The Bears brought their A-game Sunday featuring the high powered running game of David Mongomery. Montgomery ran through a depleted Vikings defense for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns.

On the Bears’ second possession, Mitchell Trubisky hit Darnell Mooney on an eight-yard pass for a touchdown. Chicago closes out the first quarter with a Cairo Santos 42-yard field goal putting the Bears up by three points.

In the second quarter, the Bear offense added 10 more points on a David Mongomery one-yard touchdown run and a Santos 35-yard field goal to go into halftime in control 20-10. Chicago’s only touchdown in the second half was a David Montgomery 14-yard run. Santos punched through the uprights two more field goals, one from 48-yards and the other from 42-yards.

The Vikings kept the game close as Dalvin Cook was limited but not held back, rushing for 132-yards and a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. With 0:54 left on the game clock, Santos kicks a game-winning 42-yard field goal.

On a third and three play with seven seconds left, Cousin launches a hail mary pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Bears Eddie Jackson for a touchback and the win.

NFL: Seahawks 20 — Washington 15

The Seatle Seahawks clinch the NFC West division with a victory over the Washington Football Team. Seatle scores 13 unanswered points in the first half. With six seconds left in the half, Washington kicked a 48-yard field goal to end the first half.

In the second half, Washington attempted a comeback by Picking Russell Wilson off and scoring two touchdowns in the half. Unfortunately, it was not enough for a victory. But Washington remains on top of the — what the hell is this NFC East.

NFL: Ravens 40 — Jaguars 14

The Ravens, still fighting for a playoff spot, totally dominates the Jaguars blowing them out by 26-points. Jacksonville has been eliminated from the post-season, so they were only playing for pride and team spirit.

NFL: Jets 23 — Rams 20

The Jets finally get that — I can’t win a game monkey off their backs. Sam Donald passes for 207-yards and one touchdown to give the Jets their first victory.

NFL: Cardinals 33 — Eagles 26

The Cardinals like the Bears trying to stay in the playoff hunt by beating the Eagles Sunday. With two first-half fumbles and a second-half Kyler Murray interception, the Cardinals appeared as if they wanted to help the Bears out with a loss. But Kyler Murray passed for 406-yards and three touchdowns as he connected with DeAndre Hopkins for a 20-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory.

NFL: Chiefs 32 — Saints 29

The Chiefs have already clinched the AFC West but are playing as if they still need victories to get in. Drew Brees still looked as if he had a little rust on his game as he gets picked off on a third and five pass play intended for L.Humphrey. Mahomes passes for 254-yards and three touchdowns soaring the Chiefs to victory.

NFL: Browns 20 — Giants 6

Cleveland remains in position for a post-season appearance with a victory over the Giants. Baker Mayfield orchestrated two 95-yard touchdown drives to lead the Browns into the victory circle this Sunday.

NFL: Bengals 27 — Steelers 17

The Bengals, being eliminated from the playoffs, played as if they had something to prove. In the first half, the Bengals scored two touchdowns and one field goal to go in at halftime on top 17-0. The Steelers scored 17-points in the second half, but it was not enough for the victory.

