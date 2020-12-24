NHL to Add Four New Divisions [Video]

Don't like to read?

An announcement was made Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, surrounding 31 National Hockey League teams’ realignment into four new divisions. There are seven teams based in Canada that will represent one of those new four divisions.

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk said: There are a lot of good teams in that division and great players, I don’t think there’s much separating teams — a lot of star-studded teams. It will be great for the game in these unprecedented times. Sign me up.

Due to travel restrictions, the schedule will consist of teams playing 56 games only against teams in their own division during the regular season. The NHL season will start on Jan. 13, 2020. The top four teams in each division will qualify for the best of seven Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Based on this new schedule, the Stanley Cup will be over by mid-July. The NHL will resume its regular game scheduling, which normally starts in October.

These new four divisions were created to reduce team travel and health risks. Keeping players, coaches, and staff in a smaller and more manageable environment.

East Division

Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Washington Capitals.

Central Division

Carolina Hurricanes, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Tampa Bay Lightning

West Division

Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, and Vegas Golden Knights

North Division

The Canadiens, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and Winnipeg Jets

