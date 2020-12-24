Santa Claus Says ‘Hang Your Stockings’ COVID-19 Will Not Stop Him [Video]

Don't like to read?

Good news! Santa Claus is visiting children despite COVID-19, so “hang up your stockings.”

Santa’s head elf made sure he obtained permission to bypass any travel restrictions. “Health officials say that children don’t need to worry about Santa’s health as he goes from house to house all night,” reports CNN. Dr. Anthony Fauci reassures everyone:

He personally vaccinated Santa Claus in the North Pole.

This year marks the 65th Anniversary of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) activating its Santa Claus tracker. Not only does the aerospace agency keep track of Santa’s progress, but it tracks the number of gifts he has delivered.

Santa is following the CDC guidelines — NORAD states they see he is wearing a mask.

Children can call the aerospace agency’s Santa Claus tracker hotline to determine where he is in the world at 1-877-Hi-NORAD. Since the volunteer staff operating the hotline is reduced this year due to the pandemic, kids may hear a recorded message about Santa’s most recent location.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

