Shooting in Rockford Illinois Leaves 3 Dead and at Least 3 Injured

Police in Rockford, Illinois, responded to a shooting at Don Carter Lanes bowling alley on Dec. 26, 2020. When they arrived, the shooter was still in the building.

At 7:13 p.m. CT The Rockford Police Department — @RockfordPD — tweeted:

Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area.

Shortly thereafter, Don Carter Lanes asked for prayers on Facebook. Their plea, posted at 7:22 p.m., has 322 comments and 177 shares after being online a couple of hours.

Carol O’Connor-Zeinz was surprised the bowling alley was open. She has thought it closed on the 20th. Monica Tucker replied she believed they were open for Off-track betting (OTB) and take out.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea stated that the shooting seems to be random.

About an hour later, @RockfordPD posted an update; A 37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. At this time, they are not seeking other shooting suspects.

No names of the shooting victims have been released — two teens had died.

Dan Carter Lanes left this shooting update on Facebook:

A heinous act of violence by an evil coward took innocent life tonight. The entire bowling community mourns the senseless loss of life and prays for the families. God, please be with their friends and families. Thank you to law enforcement for your heroic actions that prevented further loss of life.

A candlelight vigil will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 29th at 6:30 pm Please park in the East or West lots and gather in the North lot.

