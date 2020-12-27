Utah Football Star Dies in Accidental Shooting [Video]

Don't like to read?

University of Utah freshman football star Ty Jordan was found dead Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, from an accidental shooting. The Denton, Texas police received a call at 10:38 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene, they found a 19-year-old unresponsive Jordan and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. After a preliminary investigation, the police believe that the gun went off, accidentally killing Jordan.

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said: Ty’s personality and smile were infectious, and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.

The community was in mourning. We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning, and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program.

Accomplishments Jordan was named the Pac-12’s offensive freshman of the year as he rushed for 597-yards and six touchdowns. Pro Football Focus also named him as the top running back in the Pac-12. Jordan was the first freshman running back to rush for 100-yards in three straight games.

Utah’s rushing sensation graduated from West Mesquite High School and was named the co-district offensive player of his senior year and first-team all-district junior year. ESPN named Jordan a four-star recruit. He received offers from schools such as Texas, Oklahoma State, and USC.

