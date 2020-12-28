Trump Supporters Celebrate Second Inauguration

Don't like to read?

A mass of Trump supporters plans to host an event online for President Trump on Jan. 20, 2021, to celebrate his “second inauguration.” This virtual event will take place on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

As of Dec. 28, 2020, there are well over 66,000 Facebook users who plan on attending this event, which is being called “Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony.”

An initial disclaimer on the Facebook page regarding the virtual event stated this was a grassroots collection consisting of 325,000 private individuals showing support for President Trump; the statement when on further to say they were not affiliated with any formal organization. Facebook has also added a disclaimer on the page, which does reflect Joe Biden is currently the President-elect and will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021, as the 46th President of the United States.

Trump’s virtual inauguration will occur at 12 pm EST on Jan. 20, which coincides with the approximate time President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office. Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari will host the swearing-in ceremony.

Coincidentally, Kokalari was part of Trump’s 2020 campaign and often appeared on right-leaning news networks like One America News Network. Kokalari blasted Facebook’s flag of the event by stating, “Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB’s disclaimer on this post proves just that,” according to reports from the Independent.

Despite the Electoral College certifying Biden’s win, Trump has still not conceded the race. He is still entrenched in lawsuits across key battleground states amidst unsuccessful claims of widespread election fraud.

