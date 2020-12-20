Trump’s Space Force Troops Are Guardians of What Exactly?

President Trump’s ingenious creation of the Space Force is supposed to be defending the nation. A year after its conception, Mike Pence announces the troops will be called guardians instead of “space professionals.” After the vice president let the world know, on Dec. 18, 2020, social media quickly began mocking the term.

Twitter lit up with Space Force “Guardians of the Galaxy” remarks, while another asked, “So is Groot a member of the force?” Some made fun of the lack of originality:

@TripleA_27 wrote: “HAHAHAHA that’s the stupidest thing I ever heard. Even the Special Ops force of Elves in the Santa Clause had a cooler name.”

@Papi_B_Dubs tweeted: “So I guess they are stealing the logo and now the titles from SciFi and Comic Books! The Trump Admin is Staying Classy stra8 Up until the end.”

In addition to the mocking tweets, users expressed anger over Mike Pence’s declaration of Space Force Guardians.

@KT_Fizzle posted: “Too bad those 300,000 Americans who’ve died from COVID the last 7 months aren’t here to hear this. I bet their grieving families are thrilled, though.”

@KohsiekRichard wrote: “not guardians…buffoons, Trumplackeys, cartoon characters, a big waste of taxpayer money, but not guardians.”

None of these folks are wrong about their feelings about Pence’s declaration about the Space Force. America’s leadership under the Trump Administration has been a roller-coaster ride worthy of Six Flags.

Militarydotcom explains the Space Force is an important part of the U.S. Military Complex; it is a division of the United States Air Force. In July, officials released their motto “Semper Supra,” which translates from Latin as “always above.”

According to Defense One, since its inception on Dec. 20, 2019, the Space Force has enlisted 2,400 active-duty troops. Most of these Guardians are “Air Force personnel who were responsible for the military’s space mission before the new service was created.” In 2021, officials anticipate increasing troops as members from other military branches begin to transfer approximately 6,400.

Perhaps, the Space Force will play an important part in protecting America against threats brought by foreign enemies. But with the coronavirus death and infection rates increasing at alarming rates and unknown entities hacked government agencies, the reactions to the new name Guardians do not seem out of line. Neither Trump nor Pence has taken the time to acknowledge the devastation and fear the average citizen feels.

COVID-19: As of Dec. 20, 2020, at 12:26 a.m. EST, the United States death toll is 323,401, there are 18 million reported infections.

A significant Federal Government Agencies hack was suspected on December 14 and confirmed four days later.

America’s lamest of lame-duck presidents seems determined to go out, making a greater fool of the country than he has in the past four years.

@jacolatc summed it up: “This whole administration is just an embarrassment, really, this is what you think is important right now? JFC!”

Again, the question is, what is the purpose of the Space Force, and what are the Guardians protecting?

Opinion by Cathy Milne-Ware

