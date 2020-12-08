White Sox Acquire Rangers Ace Pitcher Lance Lynn [Video]

The Chicago White Sox have finalized a trade with the Texas Rangers to acquire pitcher Lance Lynn Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Both teams kept this trade quiet but a person close to the trade wanted to remain anonymous.

La Russa and Lynn History

New White Sox manager Tony La Russa and Lynn have a history together with the St. Louis Cardinals’ 2011 World Series championship victory over the Rangers. Lynn will fit right into that number three starter spot perfectly.

The White Sox had a positive season in 2020 and with this new acquisition are looking to go deep into the playoff run in 2021. Lynn along with Lucas Giolito and left-hander Dallas Keuchel make a powerful top three starters. Add Dylan Cease and maybe Michael Kopech, the Sox would be in a great position for a deep 2021 run.

Pitchers Stats

Now, who did the Rangers get out of this deal? Pitcher Dane Dunning will go to the Rangers for Lynn. Dunning, 25 came to the White Sox with Giolita and Reynaldo Lopez in a 2016 trade for Adam Eaton. Last season Dunning went 2-0 with a 3.97 earn run average (ERA), 1.12 walk, hits average per innings pitched (WHIP), and 35 strikeouts in 34 innings.

The past two seasons with the Rangers, the six-foot-five, 250-pound pitcher was 22-14 in 46 starts with 355 strikeouts over 292 and one-third innings. Lynn was in his final season of a three-year contract with the Rangers for $30 million. There is an $8 million salary left on that contract for 2021.

Both teams are getting just what they need for the 2021 season. The Rangers are rebuilding and are focusing on developing young players while the White Sox have their eyes on a championship season. And Lance Lynn will play a very important role in that endeavor.

Written by Omari Jahi

Feature and Top Image by Ken Lund Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Gage Skidmore Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License