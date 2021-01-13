Eagles Give the Denver Boot to Doug Peterson [Video]

Don't like to read?

It has been confirmed that the Eagles on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, fired their head coach Doug Peterson only three years after he brought the Lombardi Trophy to Philidelphia. Jeffery Lurie Eagles CEO revealed a conversation he had with coach Peterson regarding the team’s collective vision moving forward.

After that conversation, it was clear that it was in the best interest of both parties to sever their ties. Peterson’s final season with the Eagles was not his greatest moment. Their 2020 season ended with a dismal 4-11-1 record which encompassed the demotion of quarterback Carson Wentz.

It is not clear if benching Wentz or his immensely criticized decision to take rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts out of the game in the last quarter for veteran Nate Sudfeld. No one seems to really know what Peterson was thinking.

Rumors are circulating that Peterson gave up on the game and just wanted it to be over. But the question must be asked. Did Peterson have a Nick Foles flashback moment pushing all of his chips into the center of the table hoping for a Nick Foles type of miracle?

In the last five years, the Eagles have participated in the postseason playoffs three times from 2017 to 2019. And Nick Foles a veteran backup quarterback with his heroic performances helped Peterson and the Eagles to advance and even took them to a Super Bowl victory.

Peterson in a statement said:

As difficult as it is to say goodbye, I will always look back on my time here with appreciation and respect, Although I am disappointed that this chapter of my career has come to an end, I am extremely proud of what we accomplished together.

Written by Omari Jahi

Sources:

USA Today: Eagles fire coach Doug Pederson three years after winning Super Bowl over New England, Jori Epstein and Martin Frank

NJ: Doug Pederson fired: Here’s why Jets’ head coaching job is more appealing than Eagles’ vacancy, including the Carson Wentz factor, Darryl Slater

North Jersey: NY Jets coaching search: Doug Pederson fired by Eagles, would he be a good fit? Andy Vasquez

Fansided: Eagles must fire Doug Pederson after he’s clearly lost the locker room, Braulio Perez

Feature and Top Image by Governor Tom Wolf Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Governor Tom Wolf Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License