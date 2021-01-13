House Votes to Impeach Donald Trump for Inciting the Jan. 6th Insurrection

Don't like to read?

In a historic move, the House of Representatives will hold President Trump accountable for inciting the insurrection on January 6th using the power of impeachment — for the second time during his four-year term. On Jan. 13, they voted to impeach Donald Trump.

During three hours of debate, many Republicans and Democrats spoke from their fear. Several GOP House members spoke about the anguish of speaking out against the president; they are afraid of attacks on their families.

When the verbal vote was called, it was not clear which group was louder. As a result, they moved to electronic voting.

At 4:36 p.m. ET., there were 10 Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching the president who joined 232 Democrats — five House members did not cast votes; one Democrat and four Republicans.

McConnell sent a letter to the Senators stating he would not be calling them back before January 19. Therefore, Trump will remain in office no matter what the outcome is today. If Trump is convicted, it will be after he leaves office.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Michael Vandon’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License